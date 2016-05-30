Port Piratefest This Week

I love that privateers helped the U.S. gain its independence. Pirates helped win America its independence. Then Ben Franklin founded the U.S. Marines to get rid of an entirely different group of pirates. It’s amazing what fun little details they often leave out of elementary school history lessons that would actually make it more interesting.

People have been fascinated with pirates for centuries. My personal favorite legend is that of a pirate-run anarchist community called Libertatia which allegedly existed in late 17th century Madagascar. It’s mentioned in a popular 18th century fiction/nonfiction mash-up A General History of the Robberies and Murders of the most notorious Pyrates, which helped create some of the legend. The red-headed pirate Anne Bonny mentioned in that text is the subject of a new play being written by Liz Shipe. That show won’t open for months . Those interested in a little live pirate fix to tide them over look no further than Port Washington this week.

People show-up in period costume to invade the port of Port Washington. Boaters, bikers and revolutionary war re-enactors converge on the festival which includes more than its fair share of people walking around talking in character. There are vendors. There are pirates. There are performers: experience a bit of performance inspired by classic medicine shows with The Late Mountebank & Wonder Elixir Of Life Company. Experience strange acts of vintage variety from Knotty Bits Sideshow. Their KB Pirate and Ren. show features Air Pirates Aerialists in cool costumes that look like a fun potential addition to the fest. Professional pirate re-enactor and storyteller T.S. Rhodes also makes an appearance this year. As is living statue Alice Wilson. And there’s stage magic and music . . . it’s a very, very strange and enjoyable entry into the warmer months of the summer.

Port Washington Pirate Fest runs Jun. 3 - 5 in Rotary Park in Port Washington. For more information, visit Pirate Fest online.