Portrait of An Actor at a Grocery Store In Spring Green, WI

My wife nad I had arrived in Spring Green Friday afternoon. I would be covering all three of American Players Theatre’s early show this weekend . . . and because there are no matinees, the three shows on three consecutive nights means more time than we normally spend out there in June. We realized it would be cheaper to rent a cottage with another couple than staying all three nights in a hotel, so we found ourselves hanging out at a vintage early ‘80’s suburban grocery store in Spring Green complete with perfectly preserves shopping carts from thirty years ago and bag boys who would not only cart youe groceries out to the car for you, but put them in the trunk as well . . .

As chance would have it we ended up in line right behind one of the APT actorsan Equitty ctor if memory serves . . . I tried not to tie any significance to the groceries he was buying but it was difficult not to notice all the frozen pizzas . . . there must’ve been 8 – 10 of them . . .