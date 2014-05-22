Post-Apocalyptic Romeo and Juliet

So far this season, Milwaukee audiences have seen Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet staged with actors of advanced age (with Off the Wall Theatre) and with actors of very young age (with First Stage’s Young Company). Later on this summer, Patrick Schmitz will be staging a variation of the tragedy as a comedy. (THAT sounds quite promising.) At the end of this month, however, the Oconomowoc Arts Center offers audiences an opportunity to see the classic script staged with lively humor as played-out in a post-apocalyptic world. According to the official announcement, they will be staging Shakespeare’s classic, “ hundreds of years after nuclear destruction. A time of leather combat boots, personal weaponry, and continuous fear of what is outside their Verona walls. Which brings to question, can love survive in this time of such strong fear and hatred?