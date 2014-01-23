Post-Woody Hootenannies

×

There's a stereotype of out-of-town performers. And it's not pretty. It's not necessarily unsympathetic, though. So maybe there's a certain amount of disgust at the idea of professional actors and singers and dancers and such who feel as though they are bringing civilized culture to the flyover states. And that stereotype may be true in many circumstances, but thinking about it in a different way and . . . well . . . if you're perpetually on tour with the same show in the same costumes in the same set in the same types of venues over and over and over again, Milwaukee can blur together with Chicago or Minneapolis or Denver or . . . anywhere really. The big corporations have done a lot to homogenize the country and I would imagine it would be difficult to differentiate between one town and another in the long and winding road.

There's definitely a different feel about the touring cast of Woody Sez that's currently inhabiting The Rep's Stackner Cabaret through mid-March. David M. Lutken and company have a remarkably friendly and approachable vibe as they take the Rep's smallest stage. And they seem to be putting their best foot forward on that down-home friendliness as they invite anyone and everyone to a series of Hootenannies at the Cabaret every Thursday night.

No RSVP is required to attend the folk music jam sessions, which are free and open to the public. Though the hootenannies in question happen after performances of Woody Sez, tickets to the show aren't required. Anyone from the public can attend. People are encouraged to bring their instruments and play along with the cast . . . or simply show up and watch as a group of people play music. One really gets the feeling this cast loves to play music every bit as much as they love Woody Guthrie. This type of out of town performer is more than welcome and a welcome antidote to the kind of stereotypical traveling performer breezing through town.

Woody Sez Hootenanies take place every Thursday after performances of Woody Sez through Thursday March 6th.