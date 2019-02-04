Powerful Performances in 'Pure Enough to Drink'

× Expand Prince

In our society, the public often turns a blind eye to the problem of drug addiction. We assume the problem is reserved for the underprivileged and could never afflict the upper and middle classes. Unfortunately, in reality, there are people in those two classes who fall into addiction, especially teenagers. As a teen myself, the fact that one of my peers could be harming him or herself just to feel joy deeply disturbs me. Such is the subject matter of the play, Pure Enough to Drink, performed by The Company of Strangers.

Pure Enough to Drink is a play based on true-life events. It’s the story of its author, Alex Hoffmann, the flawed father of Shay, who died due to a heroin overdose. Alex also comes to terms with his own drinking addiction after he is imprisoned for driving while drunk and causing property damage. To make things worse, he’s currently going through rough times with his wife, Judy, after the discovery of their son’s addiction.

The cast delivers performances worthy of such tragedy, especially Markaz Davis as Shay. The actor is outstanding as a nihilistic youth who has destroyed his own life and is trying to justify his decisions, with all the excuses addicts use to rationalize their choices. In fact, the play itself begins with a powerful soliloquy given by Shay about how anyone can become addicted to drugs.

Also of note is Kerric Stephens as Alex Hoffmann—a man damaged by the choices made regarding his life and his son. We see how his time in prison changes Alex for the better. The sets and props were minimal but creative. Tables and chairs were used for the recreation area of a prison. Two cans symbolized a phone, and two boxes stood for the growing distance in the relationship of the callers, Judy and Alex.

Near the end of the first act comes a moment where Alex is given a less than ethical way to save his son. Alex chooses not to have that act carried out, because he doesn’t want to break the law. Later in life, Alex feels regret that he could have saved his son in that very moment but didn’t. All of these internal conflicts can be summarized with a quote from the last scene of the play: “You’re not the bad guy, you’re the guy who made all the wrong choices.”

Through Feb. 9 at Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, call 414-221-7498.