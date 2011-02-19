Pre-Academy Awards Party At Vox Box

×

The Academy Awards are inevitably as dull as most of the Hollywood movies they’re trying to promote. This year, there’s a local party that could potentially make them a bit more enjoyable.

On February 20th, as a rather large number of people continue to wait patiently for word of what the demented lemmings at the Academy have decided was the best of the year’s films, local cabaret duo Mezzopiano will be performing their show Oh, to be a Movie Star! at Lisa Golda’s studio space The Vox Box.

The show (which was previously staged at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center) is something of an Oscar cabaret with songs and stories from Hollywood throughout the years. Mezzopiano joins vocalist Christine O’Meally and pianist Ryan Cappleman in an intimate little performance at a tiny studio in the Marian Center.

Oh, to be a Movie Star!the Oscar Party at Vox Box runs from 7-9:30pm on February 20th.