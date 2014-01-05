Premiere This Week With Splinter Group

×

Fresh, new theatre company Splinter Group continues its season this week as it opens the world premiere of Trailer Park Prophecies. Written by local playwright Jim Farrell, the show stars Joe Picchetti, Linda Loving, Emily Vitrano, and Bryce Lord. From the official description of the show:

" Charlie Wendel lives alone with his domineering mother in a trailer in southern Illinois. He has gained a local reputation for his ability to enter into a trance and give psychic readings. When the police ask for Charlie’s help with an unsolved case, his fame sky-rockets and the Wendel’s find their world turned inside out. "

Trailer Park Prophecies takes the intimate studio theatre stage at The Marian Center for Non Profits. The show runs January 10th - 26th. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.