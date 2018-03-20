Theater Preview: Mar. 22-28, 2018

× Expand Photo credit: Ted Swindley Productions Always...Patsy Cline

Coming up this week in Milwaukee’s performing arts scene are Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Always… Patsy Cline (March 23-May 20), Voices Found Repertory’s Macbeth (March 22-31) and Ex Fabula’s StorySlam, TMI (March 22).

Always…Patsy Cline

“Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Walkin’ After Midnight.” Those are just a few of the huge crossover hits and two dozen songs that highlight Ted Swindley’s Always…Patsy Cline. If the show sounds familiar, it’s for good reason. Always…Patsy Cline played to sold-out audiences at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater in its 2012 production with Kelley Faulkner (Guys and Dolls; Ragtime), who now returns to her iconic title role. She’ll be joined by Tami Workentin (Good People) as Louise Seger in this new production directed by Laura Braza (Grounded; Souvenir).

Patsy Cline (1932-1963) was an American country music singer and part of the popular and engaging “Nashville Sound” as it came to be known during the country western music boom of the late ’50s and early ’60s. She was rapidly becoming a mainstream pop music star when, alas, she died at age 30 in the crash of a private airplane. Cline—famous for her rich tone, emotionally expressive voice and bold contralto range—broke ground for her successors like Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes. (John Jahn)

March 23-May 20 in the Stackner Cabaret, 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.

THEATER MORE-TO-DO

Macbeth

Macbeth is William Shakespeare’s great tragedy of political ambition power-madness and the supernatural. Not merely that, however. There’s also tyranny, insanity, murder, civil war… All the ingredients for a classic stage play are here, not to mention The Bard’s eloquence in the telling of the sordid tale. Voices Found Repertory’s Alec Lachman brings Macbeth to the stage in his own signature style. March 22-31 at The Arcade Theatre in the Underground Collaborative, 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit voicesfoundmacbeth.brownpapertickets.com.

StorySlam: TMI

Ex Fabula describes their periodic “StorySlams” as “creating spaces where people can connect over true, personal stories.” In so doing, they offer “no props, no notes—just the elements of ‘Story. Stage. You.’” “You can come just to listen,” Ex Fabula says, “or, if you have a story related to the night’s theme [in this case, TMI] and can share it in five minutes or less, throw your name in the hat for a chance to take the stage.” Thursday, March 22, at Garfield’s 502, located (oddly enough) at 502 W. Garfield Ave. For tickets, visit exfabula.org.