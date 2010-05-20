Prime Cuts--Almost Broadway

×

The process of writing a standard American musical is probably quite a bit more complicated than most people would like to know about. In any musical, just as there are songs that probably should’ve gotten cut that didn’t, there are those things that did get cut and didn’t deserve it. The Sunset Playhouse presents a program of songs that didn’t quite make it as it presents Prime Cuts—an evening of songs that just might have become part of Broadway hits had fate decided they were better left out. Vocalist Joel Kopischke hosts an evening of songs cut from Guys & Dolls, The Wizard of Oz, West Side Story and more. Joining Joel are Gary Briggle (who appears in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s An Evening With Gilbert and Sullivan later this month) John and Kelly Cramer and host of Kopischkes including Joel’s brothers Al, Steve and Scott and Joel’s daughter Rose Spice-Kopischke.

Prime Cuts is part of the Sunset Playhouse’s SideNotes Cabaret Series. The show runs May 20th through 29th in the intimate space of the Playhouse’s Studio Theatre. For more information, call the box office at 262-782-4430 or visit Sunset Playhouse online.