Prison Drama From Worlds Stage

×





There’s something really beautiful about a prisoner drama when it comes together onstage. I have fond memories of Next Act’s production of Coyote on a Fence . . . In Tandem and Spiral Theatre both did productions of Two Roomsa really interesting story of a hostage overseas . . . but the more vivid prisoner dramas in recent memory have to be Someone To Watch Over Me, which was done by Spiral and more recently Pink Banana Theatre. One of the more vivid trips to a stage prison in recent memory, though was Alchemist Theatre’s production of Closet Land.





This coming January, The World’s Stage Theatre Company ads to the long recent history of prison drama with a staging of Craig Wright’s The Unseen.





Much like Someone To Watch Over Me, this is a three-man prisoner drama. The big difference here is that one of the men in question is a guard who periodically comes by to torture prisoners. He’s played here by Clayton Hamburg, which should make for an interesting experience in and of itself. He gets to talk about eye, tongue and vocal cord extraction.





The 70-inute drama also stars Ben Rogaczewski and Zach Kunde. Catie O’Donnell directs. The critic from the Village Voice wasn’t too fond of a recent staging of the play in New York, but I don’t know . . . I’m kind of a sucker for this kind of drama, especially when it’s done on a stage as small and intimate as the Tenth Street Theatre.





The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of The Unseen runs January 20th – 29th at In Tandem’s Tenth Street Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.