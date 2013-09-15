Psych With Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa

×

Lisa Rowe's recent stage sitcom Psych had its premiere with the Lake Country players back in 2008. It makes it to the stage of the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa this month in a production that runs through the end of the month.

It's a fast-paced comedy set in a psychiatrists office with a diverse cast of characters. A review of a previous production of the comedy lists a pizza delivery guy, a neurotic janitor, an armed man looking for a briefcase and a few others all parading through the office of Dr. Robert Smith. Whether or not Robert Smith has the cure . . . well . . . that's a matter of perspective in what sounds like a fun, little evening of theatre in Tosa written by a local playwright.

Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa's production of Psych runs September 20th -29th at Christ King School (North Hall) on 2604 North Swan Boulevard. For ticket reservations, call 414-207-4VPW. (4879.)