Psycho Beach Just South of Downtown

Theatre Unchained moves into the summer with Charles Busch’s Psycho Beach Party. The 1960’s beach movie parody was originally given the title Gidget Goes Psychotic , but the title was changed due to obvious concerns over copyright. That original title may have been the perfect description of the play. Cheesy, kitschy beach fun gets disrupted by psychotic horror comedy. It’s a fun show. Perfect for summer. It’s being directed by Jimmy Dragolovich and Lindsey Erin with choreography by Ray Bradford.

Psycho Beach Party runs July 11 - 27 at Theatre Unchained’s space on 1024 S. 5th Street. For more information, visit Theatre Unchained online.