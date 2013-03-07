Pump Boys, Dinettes, Marate/Sade

I knew I was going to be seeing Marat/Sade with Pink Banana/World's Stage.

And I knew I was going to be seeing Pump Boys and Dinettes with Skylight Music Theatre.

But until only recently, it didn't occur to me that I was going to be seeing both of them on consecutive nights. . . .

In what may be the strangest combination of openings in Milwaukee all season, local stages debut both a feel-good squeaky clean Boomer-based musical AND the story of a man directing a play in a mental institution.

Skylight Music Theatre opens its production of PB&D on March 8th. Molly Rhode, Samantha Sostarich, Paul Helm, Tommy Hahn and more star in a big-budget staging of the glossy commercial story of the men who work at a gas station and the women who serve as waitresses at a diner. Nice. The curtain rises on it March 8th at 7:30 pm.

Just a few blocks away fro meh Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre at 7:30 pm on March 8th, Pink Banana and Wolrd's Stage Theatre team-up for a punk-inspired reading of Peter Weiss' 1963 drama The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade --( Marat/Sade for short)

Co-directed by Matt Kemple of Pink Banana and Gretchen Mahkorn of World's stage, the reading features Carole Alt, David Bohn, Amanda Carson, Tamsyn Cogar-Reed, Simon Eichinger, Liz Faraglia, Jeff Kriesel, Samantha Martinson, Tim Palecek, Matt Roth, Gwen Zupan.

Not sure exactly how it's going to fit in, but the reading features music direction by Colleen Schmitt. The description of the show includes mention of a contemporary style that "infuses elements of punk, rock, live music, youth rebellion - truly one WILD ride of an evening!" Okay. I'm in.