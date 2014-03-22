Pun Slam with Modern Antics at Shank Hall

×

I'm sure there's a terribly interesting history in the current rise to prominence of hipster penmanship. Or maybe not. Puns have been . . . lurking around since the dawn of time. Maybe someone somewhere decided to start getting people behind microphones onstage and having contests.

In any case . . . Modern Antics (which is also responsible for a number of "Nerd Nites" and beard contests all over the midwest) is hosting a Pun Slam in Milwaukee this month. PUNDAMONIUM is a contest. Here's how the organizers describe it:

"Pundamonium is a slam-style pun contest. One by one, 15 contestants make puns based on prompts. Then they do it again.

Each contestant is immediately judged by five members of the audience, who have been selected before the show to be judges. They rank each punner on a scale of 1 to 10, often with hilariously long decimals and other commentary.

The top four contestants go head to head in a final pun-off.

Want to compete? Just show up! It's first come, first served.

Doors at 7, pun starts at 8. 21+

$6 at the door."

So that's it. Where is it happening?

Shank Hall.

The show starts at 8pm on March 25th. Tickets are $6.

For more information, visit Modern Antics online.