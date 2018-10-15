'Punk is Dead!' Offers Creeping Horror

Taking place in the late 1970s, Punk is Dead! is set entirely in a dingy New York apartment strewn with liquor bottles and a broke down TV. There we find dysfunctional couple Don and Stoli, who live in close proximity to the seediness of Times Square and the exploding punk scene at CBGB’s, the stomping grounds of The Ramones, Patti Smith, The Dead Boys and other influential punk musicians.

Written and directed by Aaron Kopec for the Alchemist Theatre, the play moves fast and loud with Don (played by Liz Mistele), an aspiring punk musician and the mysterious Stoli (Natasha Mortazavi) struggling with rent, substance abuse and existential dread. At first it would appear the story is simply about a messed-up couple (who recall fondly how they met each other at a screening of A Clockwork Orange), but things slowly move toward a reveal on a supernatural twist, where we find that the character’s nocturnal lifestyle ties in with the creatures of the night.

Mistele and Mortazavi both live their roles well, stomping and yelling through the apartment, and taking moments to reflect on their desires for each other and the power of punk rock. The strung-out set matches their intense relationship, reliving their strange history. Michael Christopher has a small role as a punk club worker named Chuck that draws well appreciated comic relief. Expect a punk rock ghost story, like a something Joey Ramone might have told around a barrel fire in the Bowery.

Through Oct. 27 at Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinic Ave. For tickets visit thealchemistthetre.com