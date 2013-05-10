Puppet Musical Auditions

×

Wow. Robby McGhee sounds very, very busy lately. It seems like every other event announcement I see features him in some way. And I know he's not involved in half of what's going on, so the math does' quite work out . . .

but in addition to the upcoming monologue and musical with World's Stage and addition to the monthly outings with T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical) and in addition to a few other regular improv projects he does regularly, he's looking for people who would like to work with puppets. Because in addition to everything else, McGhee is doing a musical this August. The Burden of Being: A Puppet Musical is going to be staged at the Alchemist Theatre August 15th-31st. Here's the story from the Facebook event listing:

"The Burden of Being is a comedic tale of a young monster who just graduated high school. Slowly, his life falls apart - realizing that high school didn't prepare him for the real world at all. "

The show is written by McGhee with music by T.I.M's Colleen Schmitt, Steve Baird and Joey Sanfileppo. It's a show featuring a cast of eight and it needs talent.

Auditions for the show will be held at the Alchemist Theatre Sunday, June 2nd from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm. For more information, visit the auditions' event page on Facebook.