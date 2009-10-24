Puppets of the Living Dead

×

Back for a third, consecutiveHalloween appearance in MOCT: Night ofthe Living Dead: The Puppet Show, presented by Angry Young Men Ltd. Angry or not, there are female zombie-zaniesin the group as well, all camping up their zombies’ parody.

But first: Five Opening Acts, a sort of“Pick Your Favorite” series of blackout skits. Mine would be “The Wedding”presented by guest artists, The Mutes, a local group of puppeteers whospecialize in the manner of old, silent-films. Kudos to zombies Mike Guthrie asthe Groom, Alice Wilson as the Bride and especially Fjosh Redbeard as thePreacher, all cavorting to the music of Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March.”

The second half of the bill is devoted toNotld-Tps, a howler. There’s the stalled car, the couple walk (past a cemetery)to the Mansion on the Hill, etc. It’s all there. And the clever set designersmounted an interior/exterior wall on casters so that the action can pivot withease from inside-to-outside the mansion.

Pity is the venue’s flat floor, open-spaceperforming area of MOCT’s barroom. Off-stage actions not seen in a theatre arehere, woeful distractions. Timing, entrances and exits, shock, are so vital tothe life of comic parody.

There are two more performances: FridayOct. 30 and Saturday Oct. 31, both at 8 p.m. at MOCT, 240 E. Pittsburgh.