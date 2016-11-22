For Purely Elfish Reasons in Waukesha

×

Jason Powell has had a string of nice, little comedic musical pieces make it to local stages over the years. This December his musical holiday comedy For Purely Elfish Reasons makes it to the stage of the Waukesha Civic Theatre. The premise of the show is fun: Polar elves aren’t happy working for Santa anymore. They find more lucrative employment elsewhere and Santa’s workshop is severely understaffed. A few elves go out in search of a workforce in a holiday comedy that’s being directed by David Kaye.





Kaye’s been posting about the show with great enthusiasm. He’s referred to it as “pants wettingly funny.” He’s also said that he’s teared-up hearing arrangements from the musical prior to a recording session. “This show is going to be something special.” Wow. Sounds like Kaye's enthusiasm here is more than just promotion. That's always very cool. A comedy that can bring forth this kind of enthusiasm from a director seems to have quite a bit going for it.





Waukesha Civic Theatre’s staging of For Purely Elfish Reasons runs Dec. 2 - 18 on 264 West Main Street in Waukesha. For ticket reservations, visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.