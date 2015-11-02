Put a Quarter Up on the Quasimondo Machine

I grew-up in a video arcade in the early ’80s. There was a magic in darkened room with all those neon altars that formed portals to other worlds accessed through coins, joysticks, trackballs and buttons. It’s a magic that’s going to be really difficult to explain to kids growing up with iPads and video-on-demand and instant gratification.

Quasimondo Physical Theatre will pay tribute to classic video games in a show that it’s calling Children of Pac-Men. The show has been tagged, “Next-Gen Puppetry & Open World Science Fiction Directed by Brian Rott & Jessi Miller.” It’s, “.” Cool. Here’s what else the QuasiMondo has to say about the show:

“ Crawling with centipedes, conspiracy theories, space invaders, and other ghosts from the golden age, Children of Pac-Men digs up the classics to vintage a new generation cultured on information. From the arcade to the arcane, an algorithm of spoken word, dance, black-light puppetry, and an 8-bit score creates the next level of virtual entertainment.