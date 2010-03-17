Pygmalion At Ten Chimneys Monday

×

My wife keeps suggesting that we go to Ten Chimneys some time. The grand estate of golden age Broadway talents Alfred Lunt and Fontanne would certainly be interesting, but the $30 it would cost to tour the place always seems more than a bit prohibitive. Still, it might be nice some time . . .

We almost certainly will not be able to attend the Ten Chimneys’ next staged reading. On Monday, March 22nd, Ten Chimneys opens its doors for a staged reading presented by the Milwaukee Rep Artistic Internship Program. The play being read on Monday is Shaw’s Pygmalion. The Ten Chimneys has not announced which interns are involved, but the current crop of interns is impressive talent from a variety of different places. It’s unlikely that many of them will have much of an opportunity to perform locally anytime soon. This could be a really interesting opportunity to see some of the young Rep interns actually in perform in prominent roles, albeit in a staged reading.

The Rep Resident Acting Company’s staged reading of Pygmalion starts at 7pm on Monday, March 22nd at the Ten Chimneys in Genesee Depot. For more info, call (262) 968-4110.