Quasimondo Auditions for Kama Sutra

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open auditions for the productions on Halloween. They’re clearly playing with interesting energies for this new show. I’m looking forward to it.

The copy for the announcement reads like this: “ Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre is seeking dancers, movement artists, yogis and choreographers for its original, devised production, ‘Kama Sutra: Ritual Contortions on the Anatomy of Love.’ The show will run Feb. 12 - 28, 2016.