Quiet As It's Kept with Andre Lee Ellis and Company

×

Theatre group Andre Lee Ellis and Company closes out its 17th season next week with a tribute to the ancestral legacy of African American folk heroes. The cast of characters for Quiet As It’s Kept read like a who’s who of classic American folk tales—John Henry, Sweet Georgia Brown, Stagger Lee, Brer Rabbit and so on . . . A story that brings all the legends together should be interesting. It culminates in a battle between Henry and a steam drill. Adekola Adedapo is joined by a cast including Alecia Miller, Dennis (Aragbaye) Walton, Romico Gray, Brandi Reed, Corey Wilson, Troney Small, Riana Smith, Ja Dewayn Tafari and Supreme S. Allah.

Playwright Songodina Ifatunji’s tribute to the legends, Quiet As It’s Kept is a musical journey into the past. The show runs February 17th – 27th at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center on 1531 West Vliet Street. For reservations, call 414-544-6352.