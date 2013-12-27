Quiltmaker's Gift with Marquette

×

Milwaukee theatre icon Bo Johnson is working with Marquette on a show that opens next month. The Quiltmaker's Gift. It's based on the book of the same name by Jeff Brumbeau. The popular children's book tells the story of a selfish king who learns happiness through giving away his possessions. The book itself is only a little over ten hers sold. In that time it has spawned a prequel and this musical that has seen a number of productions in the recent past.

The Marquette production of The Quiltmaker's Gift runs January 11th through 19th at Marquette's Helfaer Theatre. For more information, visit Marquette University online.