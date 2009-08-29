Rabbit Hole in Racine

×

Racine’s Over Our Head Players is opening its season with David Lindsay-Abaire’s acclaimed contemporary drama Rabbit Hole. The story of a family adjusting to life after a tragedy won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2007. It premiered in 2005. Lindsay-Abaire has had kind of an interesting career thus far. He’s had mirror careers in both stage and screen, having worked on scripts for Hollywood including Robots, Inkheart and the forthcoming Spider-Man 4. He’d also written for the staged musical adaptations of the films Shrek and High Fidelity. Kind of odd additions to a body of work that also includes serious, heavy modern drama like Kimberly Akimbo and Rabbit Hole.

This is not the first time that the drama has been staged locally. The show premiered here with the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre last October in a production directed by C. Michael Wright.

The Players are celebrating their 18th season with the production, which runs September 18th – October 4th at the Sixth Street Theatre on 318 Sixth Street in Downtown Racine.