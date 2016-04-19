Racine-Kenosha Studio Tour Encourages Us to 'Get Behind the Arts'

“Get Behind the Arts” is a play on words. Firstly, the self-guided tour takes participants behind the scenes of more than 45 artists’ studios. The name also urges patrons to financially get behind the arts. It’s an opportunity to consult directly with artists to determine what work is right for you. That personal connection distinguishes our feelings towards “mere wall adornment” and “work of art.” It certainly doesn’t hurt that the funds go directly into the artist’s hands and not across a middleman’s.

The three-day event features more than 85 artists throughout Racine and Kenosha. Friday, April 22, is the Preview Party (812 50th St., Kenosha), at which the participating artists will be on hand to chat and will have brought one representative work to help us mark our maps in advance. The free Preview Party also includes musical, dance, and theater performances, poetry, art demonstrations, refreshments, raffle and a cash bar. They said it best: Get behind the arts.

‘Mobility Matters’

Mobile Design Box

1551 N. Water St.

“Mobility Matters” addresses a series of questions about its theme: “How is mobility created and how does it work? Where is it on display? Can it empower various groups and heighten exchanges? Can it address issues of cultural and economic equity in our city?” The event draws together current works from Milwaukee Arts Barge and ReciproCITY as well as urban farmers, educators, artists, activists, performing arts organizations and community groups. The meditation on mobility runs until June 30.

‘Trends in Interior Design’

Chai Point Senior Living

1400 N. Prospect Ave.

From common-sense optimization of space to feng shui’s balancing of metaphysical forces, interior design powerfully frames our everyday experience. Lisa Jansen, Vice President of Interior Design Studio at Zimmerman Architectural Studios, is discussing contemporary practices in interior design at Chai Point Senior Living at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. Drawing on her years of experience, Jansen will speak about the complementary roles of creativity and rationality, the inspiration drawn from the past as well as the future in her practice. The event is free and open to the public.