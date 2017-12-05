Radiant Beauty, Gentler Beast at Sunset Playhouse

× Expand Photo credit: George Katsekes Jr.

In Sunset Playhouse’s staging of Alan Menken’s beloved musical Beauty and the Beast, the 1991 animated film comes to life courtesy of a heartfelt production helmed by the talented Karl Miller. Set and costuming make the best of a relatively modest stage, amplifying the dramatic humanity of the story.

Stephanie Staszak is radiantly compassionate in the role of Belle. As the center of the ensemble, Staszak brilliantly renders the heart of the drama. Her emotions seem heartbreakingly real. She is aided by Tom Marks as her father the inventor and Marcee Dohetry-Elst as the maternal, enchanted tea kettle who looks after her while incarcerated by the beast.

The two competing men in Belle’s life aren’t nearly so powerful. Tall, thin Keith Smith lacks the ferocity and menace usually given to the gruff Beast. He comes across as fragile and vulnerable. His cursed servants don’t seem to fear their master so much as they fear for his emotional well-being.

Would-be suitor Gaston is played by a less-than-bombastic Tim Albrechtson. The character’s lyrics and dialogue are as surreally self-centered and egotistical as ever, but Albrechtson seems to almost consciously eschew pompous vanity in favor of quiet confidence. That confidence allows for a palpable level of implicit uncertainty, which serves to deliver incongruous vulnerability to the character. Whether intended or not, the increased vulnerability of both Gaston and the Beast adds dramatic depth to a familiar story staged with great care.

Through Dec. 23 at Furlan Auditorium, 800 Elm Grove Road. For ticket, call 262-782-4430 or visit sunsetplayhouse.com.