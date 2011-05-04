Radio What? Exactly, my dear Watson . . .

×

“A pigmy. A snake. A one-legged man and a pair of shockingly bald identical twins.” A nice tagline for what should be a really interesting live show by the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre this weekend. Radio WHT, the vintage-style live radio comedy group performs its annual mother’s day show this weekend as it brings its particular spoof on Sherlock Holmes to the studio stage of the Sunset Playhouse.

Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre’s Sherlock Holmes runs May 6th – 8th at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Kind of a distant spot in comparison to the usual Alchemist Theatre space that WHT has performed in in the past. And because it is Elm Grove and my wife may be going through the final process of becoming a mother herself this weekend, I will be unable to make the journey. This is a disappointment as Charles Sommers’ WHT scripts are always a lot of fun to see performed live. This year’s mother’s day show features WHT regulars Jim Owczarski, Tim Higgins and Randall T. Anderson, who will be joined for the first time by brilliant comic talents Karen Estrada.

Those without wives likely to be entering labor are encouraged to take their mothers to see WHT’s Sherlock Holmes May 6th-8th at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove.

For reservations, call 262-782-4430.