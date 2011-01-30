Radio WHT In February

×

The Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre brings its unique brand of live/old timey radio drama comedy to a couple of different venues this month. February 6th at 8:30 am, 91.7 WMSE welcomes the group to the FM airwaves as a part of its Frontier Radio Theatre. The February 6th program features what promises to be an odd fusion with playwright Charles Sommers’ Hansel & Gretel and the Candy Planet. Sounds like an odd kind of fairy tale science fiction fusion. Should be interesting . . . and then six days later, as mentioned earlier, WHT joins a great many other groups in Optimist Theatre’s Play On! Fundraiser.

The very next day, the group performs a special Very Vintage Valentine’s Day dinner show at Swig with the MUTES and the Bootless Betties.

The next three months find WHT with regular monthly appearances on MSE’s Fronteir Radio Theatre.

March 6th: A potentially clever take on Twain with The Adventures of Becky Thatcher.

April 3rd: On the closing day of the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production of Mozart’s Cosi Fan Tutte. Radio WHT does its own take on the classic as it presents Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte - the Western!

May 1st: The group performs its take on the Wizard of Oz. The group previously performed a live comic send-up of Baum’s classic featuring a Dorothy from Wisconsin who was followed around by a cownamed Toto if memory serves . . . weird. It was weird . . .

The WHT season closes out with a live production of WHT presents: Sherlock Holmes.at the Sunset Playhouse. The show runs May 6th through 8th in Sunset’s Studio Theatre. Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre has solidly established a tradition of producing shows on Mother’s Day weekend that happen to be really well attended by mothers. WHT may not have Robert Downey Jr. or Jude Law, but the Sherlock Holmes WHT show I saw before was a great deal of fun . . . WHT is on the verge of reaching its fifth year. Between various intimate variety show appearances, live FM radio and the occasional stage show, WHT feels diversified enough to last at least another five years beyond 2011.