Radio WHT's Carmen ON THE AIR

The Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre is a clever, little idea. And thanks to scriptwriter Charles Summers, it's also a well-executed clever, little idea. The idea is this: get a group of people together to pretend to be actors from the gold age of live radio performing a drama that is also comic . . . live performances have given way to actual over-the-air radio broadcasts on 91.7 WMSE.

The indie radio station will be hosting a pledge drive soon . . . and this coming Sunday, Radio WHT hits WMSE for a reprisal of an old classic script that they'd performed before--Carmen. The classic tale is told entirely without operatic effect. Just the story. And it's actually really funny.

As the tagline says, it's: All of the sex and murder--none of the singing.

Radio WHT's Carmen will air live between 7am and 8am on 91.7 FM on Sunday, November 4th.