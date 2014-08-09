Raffle For Vogel Hall Renovation

The Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall is a really comfortable space to see a show in. As great a space as it is, it’s not exactly the most attractive environment. Walking in there I always feel a little bit like I’m walking onto the set of a 1970s television game show of some sort.

Thankfully, there is going to be a renovation of Vogel. Next year there’s going to be a new atrium with a Riverwalk entryway. A permanent bar will be installed. Judging from the designs, it looks really nice. In the interest of helping pay for the renovation, the Marcus Center is holding a high-end raffle. A limited run of 400 tickets are being sold at $100 each. Prizes include really nice Lion King performance packages and a trip to see a couple of Disney stage musicals in New York.

