Ragtime With DSHA

The mid-1990s musical Ragtime was an exploration into the lives of three different cultures in America at the dawn of the 20th century. The musical concerns itself with an African American family, a group of immigrants from Latvia and upper-class suburbanites.

Divine Savior Holy Angels High School’s Community Theatre Works presents a staging of the musical this month that sounds impressive. With a cast of 90, this is a big, big community theatre production. This remarkably large production strikes the stage only four times over the course of a single weekend. The show runs July 17 - 20 at DSHA on 4257 N. 100th St. For more information, visit DSHA online.