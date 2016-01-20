A Raisin in the Sun with The Village Playhouse early next month

Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so many universals while covering the plight of those suffering from institutionalized racism. It’s a deeply, deeply moving piece of drama that continues to be every bit as relevant today as it was when it premiered in 1959.

The Village Playhouse opens Black History Month with a staging of the classic Feb. 5 - 21 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 South 73rd Street in West Allis. The cast includes the talented Azeeza Islam as family matriarch Lena Younger. Rubin Whitmore directs. For more information, visit The Village Playhouse online.