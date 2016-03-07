Raising Funds with Jesus Christ and Andrew Lloyd Webber

Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the big red church just down the street from the central library on Wisconsin Avenue. The popular concert version of the classic Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Weber will resonate through the church once more as In Tandem Theatre presents another series of three performances.

The fundraiser for In Tandem Theatre takes place at the meeting point between winter and spring: Mar. 18 - 20. It’s an opportunity to see the classic performed in a church while helping to support In Tandem Theatre. For ticket reservations, visit In Tandem Theatre online.