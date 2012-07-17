Raising Medusa at Soulstice

×

Parenting is difficult. Parenting someone entering the early stages of adulthood is very difficult. And entering the early stages of adulthood is very, very difficult. Barbara Lau explores some of this in her drama Raising Medusa. The play, which debuted in Iowa City a few years back, follows a tumultuous mother/daughter relationship. The play makes its Milwaukee debut this summer in a staged reading with Soulstice Theatre at month's end.

Soulstice Theatre continues its summer season with a stage reading of the drama July 27th and 28th.Playwright Barbara Lau will attend both readings. There will be a talkback after each one. For ticket reservations, call 414-481-2800.