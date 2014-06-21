Rambling Thoughts on 'Oleanna,' the Alchemist's Canceled David Mamet Production

×

A Word About This Review:



I was one of the lucky few to have seen the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Oleanna prior to the cease and desist letter from David Mamet’s lawyers that shut the production down after only one performance.



What follows is the review as it had been original review as it had been written and submitted well over twelve hours prior to the official announcement that the show had been shut down due to Mamet’s evident concern over the casting of two men in the show meant for one man and one woman. Some of what I said may seem kind of strange in retrospect.

________________________________________________



