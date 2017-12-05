Randall T. Anderson's 'Bartender' Mixes Stories (and Drinks) at Alchemist

For those lucky enough to make it into the Alchemist Theatre this month, Randall T. Anderson’s one-man show, The Bartender, is the hottest ticket in town. The month-long return of the show sold out not long after tickets became available. Anderson’s warmth is deeply charming in the intimacy of the Alchemist’s bar as he mixes eight drinks and tells a few stories. As Anderson sparkles with wit while mixing out front, assistant Erica Case makes a tray full of samples of the same drink for everyone in the audience.

The stories develop with the aid Aaron Kopec’s atmospheric video and audio delicately punctuated with smartly dramatic lighting by Antishadows. The Alchemist’s bar is tiny, but the tech on the show makes it feel big enough to welcome the steady line of history as Anderson tells tales that range from World War I to Studio 54 and beyond. Stories are told of the Mai Tai, the Sidecar, the Manhattan and more. One narrative fades into the next as drinks are presented.

More than just a historical perspective on mixed drinks, Anderson brings a character to life onstage: the timeless archetype of the bartender telling relatable stories that are personal yet universal.

Through Dec. 17 at Alchemist Theatre, 2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The show is currently sold out, but Alchemist has plans to welcome Randall T. Anderson back for another run.