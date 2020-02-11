‘Ransom Is Relative’—Live Radio Theater at the Astor Hotel

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Cabaret Milwaukee

Daniel Hoan is Milwaukee’s Socialist mayor, and Prohibition is in full swing in Cream City Crime Syndicate: Ransom Is Relative, Cabaret Milwaukee’s live radio theater show. The Astor Hotel hosts the program, written by Josh B. Bryan and David Law, and the fictional events might have taken place in this neighborhood a century ago.

The fast-paced program moves from “The Howling Radio Hour” segments of female advice columnists’ tips for a happy household (double entendre and less-than-subtle innuendo) to jingles for local companies (Usinger’s “Roll Out the Sausage” and Transfer Pizzeria). Warmup vocalist Cameron Webb’s show-stopping “Try A Little Tenderness” is introduced as a recent Bing Crosby tune. Extra points to the cast for reading a copy of Shepherd Express and noting it as among the last remaining sources for arts coverage in town!

Meanwhile down at the speakeasy Dock 18, it seems the daughter of an influential local businessman has been kidnapped and held for ransom. When dad taps Mayor Hoan for a favor, hizzoner calls upon a fixer, Jack Walker, to track her down. The former policeman uses his connections to dig for clues amid gambling and gin joints, getting himself walloped in the process. But when he comes to, he realizes that bad cops are at the root of it all.

The cast juggles the mix of comedy, history and rat-a-tat-tat dialog deftly. Period-correct costumes and cocktail menu items for purchase add to the show’s time capsule effect.

Through Feb. 22 at The Astor Hotel, 924 E. Juneau Ave.