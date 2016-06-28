A Raw Tempest In July

They’re referring to it as a “wacky beach romp.” Next month, Boozy Bard presents a Shakespeare Raw staging of The Tempest. The Shakespeare Raw approach focusses on the fun end of Shakespeare without worrying about all the tedious pretension that seems to follow around one of the greatest storytellers of the English language.

20 actors play 20 roles without any rehearsal. This is Shakespeare with a focus on the energy and the inspiration...and probably a little bit of alcohol as well.

Boozy Bard presents Shakespeare Raw: The Tempest at Best Place Tavern at the Historic Pabst Brewery on 901 W. Juneau Ave. The show runs Jul. 11-13. Tickets are $10 or $5 for those who show-up in beach gear.