Ray Jivoff is Looking For Annie

The theatre season continues. Actors not yet attached with a project in the flurry of openings in the early part of the season may wish to consider some time in Elm Grove this fall. This weekend Elm Grove community theatre group Sunset Playhouse is looking to cast for its upcoming production of Annie.

The show is being directed by seasoned musical theatre talent Ray Jivoff, who most recently putting one of the best performances of this past season in Skylight Theatre’s production of Adding Machine. Fresh from having directed Little Shop of Horrors at Marquette (which opens this coming weekend) Jivoff is going to be working in Elm Grove with the Sunset on its production of the classic musical.

Jivoff, Musical Director Donna Kummer and Choreographer Andrea Hill Johnson are looking to cast for the musical in open auditions this weekend. General Auditions are as follows:

For Kids:

Saturday, October 1 (9am-Noon)

Sunday, October 2 (6-8pm)

Monday, October 3 (4-6pm)

For Adults:

Sunday, October 2 (8-10pm)

Monday, October 3 (6-10pm)

After that, the callback schedule is as follows:

Just The Kids:

Wednesday, October 4 (4-6:30pm)

The Kids and The Adults:

Wednesday, October 4 (6:30-8:30pm)

Just the Adults:

Wednesday, October 4 (8:30-10pm)

Rehearsals will then run October 11th – November 30th with actual performances running pretty much the entire length of the following month from December 1st – 30th. And really, who wouldn’t want to spend the holidays with Annie in Elm Grove? Well, okay, granted, a lot of people might not, but this IS an opportunity to work with Ray Jivoff on a relatively recent classic of musical theatre.

For more information and audition forms, visit the Sunset Playhouse online.