Ray Jivoff Named Artistic Director of Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre executive director Jack R. Lemmon announced yesterday that Ray Jivoff has been named Skylight Music Theatre's new artistic director. Jivoff has been serving as interim artistic director since July 31, 2016, and joined Skylight as education director in 1999.

"When people think of Skylight, they think of Ray," Lemmon said in a press release. "He brings a passion and commitment to Skylight that is part of his DNA. Building on that insight and history, Ray is ready to take Skylight forward in a way that honors the past and creates new excitement for the future."

Jivoff's first show with Skylight as an actor was in 1990 when he performed in Girl Crazy . He recently marked his 25th mainstage role as Albin in La Cage Aux Folles . As a director, Jivoff has directed three shows at Skylight: Hair, Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris and Sing Me A Story, Tell Me A Song. He has also worked as an actor and director at numerous other area theatres.