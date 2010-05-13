Reach Across The Breach With Loose Canon

×

Loose Canon Theatre Company in collaboration with Repairers of the Breach present an interesting evening of performance at the King Community Center Auditorium next week Saturday as they present Reach Across The Breacha program featuring jazz, gospel, poetry, personal storytelling and more. Perhaps the most interesting bit in the program will feature comedic monologues by some of Milwaukee's homeless. The show is free and open to the public. Should be a very unique program.

Reach Across The Breach runs 1:30 to 3:00pm at the King Community Center Auditorium on 1531 West Vliet Street. Seats can be reserved by emailing: desiressgibson@ymail.com