Reading Among The Squirrels

Continuing its dedication to the development of new material, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents the latest in its Montgomery Davis Play Development Seriesa staged reading of Eric Appleton’s new comedy Among The Squirrels. The cast for the reading includes Matthew Huebsch, Dan Katula, Beth Mulkerron & Rachel Williams. The press release states that the script, “explores the darkly hilarious complexities of love, friendship, unemployment and creating community.” Sounds like fun.

Actually the full description of the premise evidently not available on the Chamber Theatre website makes it sound a great deal more interesting. The play takes its format from a David Attenborough-style nature documentary. Attenborough is exploring the behavioral habits of Topher and Vickia pair indigenous to Chicago’s industrial/Goth scene. Hipsters as the subject of a natue documentary. Cool.

Eric Appleton is an assistant professor of theatre at UW-Whitewater. He specializes in scenic and lighting design, which puts him in kind of an interesting end of the business to be writing a script from.

The play debuted February 11th at Gorilla Tango Theatre in Chicago. The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre reading takes place at 7:30pm on March 7th at the Skylight Bar and Bistro in the Broadway Theatre Center. Admission is free. Seating is first-come, first-served.