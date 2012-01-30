A Reading of The Freaks of Ordinary Time

×

It's notoriously difficult to get a movie made on any level and that includes even tiny independent features. For every one film that gets put into production there are at least 4.6 trillion others lying around unread. (This is a rough estimate.) Next week one such script is being picked-up and read . . . aloud.

Matthew Konkel's The Freaks of Ordinary Time sounds promising enough. (I like the title, anyway . . . ) The premise involves a Wisconsin family. The protagonist's siblings encouraged him to move as far away as possible to attend college. Six years later, the man (who goes by the name of Artemis) is still an undergraduate on the East Coast--working to perfect his invention--The knork. (Don't ask.) When Artemis' roommates learn of the demise of his brother back home in Wisconsin and a huge insurance settlement, they road trip it to Wisconsin with Artemis in the interest of scamming him out of his share of the money.

The cast for the staged reading looks equally promising: Allie Beckmann, Megan Kaminsky, Evan Kopenick, Nate Press, Jason Waszak.

Staged readings of The Freaks of Ordinary Time take place Monday, February 6th and Monday February 27th at the Milwaukee Artists Resource Network 5407 W. Vliet Street. Both readings start at 7pm. Admission to the readings is free and open to the general public. Konkel is evidently looking for feedback, so there will be a Q&A with opportunities to discuss the script with cast and screenwriter.