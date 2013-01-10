A Reading of PHILADELPHIA STORY at Ten Chimneys

×

The Philadelphia Story is one of those comedies that continues to haunt the corners of pop culture. The comes debuted on Broadway in 1939 and has been periodically examined in the ensuing decades. Uprooted Theatre Company takes another look at it later on this month as it presents a staged reading of the script at Ten Chimneys on January 21st at 7pm.

The story involves a socialite who finds her wedding plans complicated by the arrival of her ex-husband and a tabloid journalist. The reading takes place at the Ten Chimneys' Lunt-Fontanne Program Center at S3W31575 Depot Road in Genesee Depot. Donations are accepted at the reading.