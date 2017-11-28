Realistic Family Drama in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's 'Miracle on South Division Street'

× Expand Photo credit: Paul Ruffolo

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Tom Dudzick’s Christmas comedy, Miracle on South Division Street (no relation to the film, Miracle on 34th Street), supplies a realistic dose of family drama along with a liberal helping of laughs.

The plot centers on the Nowaks, a middle-class family from director C. Michael Wright’s hometown of Buffalo, N.Y., and the reformation of their long-held identity. For decades, the Polish Catholic Nowaks have been keepers of a shrine to the Virgin Mary built by their grandfather, who claimed she appeared to him in his barbershop.

When daughter Ruth (Kat Wodtke) calls a family meeting on Christmas Eve to reveal a very different explanation for the shrine’s origins and to ask permission to write a play about it, her mother Clara (Raeleen McMillion), brother Jimmy (Josh Krause) and sister Beverly (Greta Wohlrabe) are thrown into volatile disbelief and conflict. Although Ruth takes most of the heat, other Nowaks have secrets too, and the action of the play does much to air them in that teeth-rattling, rapid-fire way seemingly native to families on holidays.

The ensemble creates believable family dynamics, even as characters occasionally appear trope-like. Their strong New York Polish dialect, although humorous, occasionally contributes to the stereotypical edge, but not to the point where the relationships become less compelling. McMillion’s performance is impressive for its pronounced and absorbing character arc. Krause is noteworthy for handling his character’s unspoken revelations with comedic aplomb. Wohlrabe delves deeply into her character’s narrow-minded side but also excels at rounding her out as the plot thickens. As the protagonist, Wodtke is understated and intelligent; we believe her frustration at being different and othered by her family, while still committed to having real relationships with them.

Stephen Hudson-Mairet’s scenic design supports the story well; the entire action of the play takes place within the Nowak home—a realistic dining room-kitchen decked out in kitschy holiday trappings. Other production elements are understated and effective as well.

While the story takes a while to find its footing, the dialogue is strong throughout, and the final turns of the plot will certainly get you thinking. Dudzick’s script is praiseworthy as well for its acute representation of family dynamics, sensitive examination of the nature of miracles and easy way with comedy.

Through Dec. 17 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre, 158 N. Broadway. For tickets, call 414-291-7800 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.