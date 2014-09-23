Reasons to be Pretty at Parkside

Four young working-class people struggle with increasing dissatisfaction in dead-end lives and increasing dissatisfaction with each other in Neil LaBute’s Reasons to be Pretty. The third part of a contemporary thematic exploration of the modern-day obsession with the superficial signifiers of identity, the comedy follows The Shape of Things and Fat Pig. The play, which debuted in 2008, (and subsequently found a very compelling staging some time ago with Renaissance Theaterworks) makes its way into another local production next month as UW-Parkside stages the edgy contemporary comedy.

UW-Parkside’s production of Reasons To Be Pretty runs Oct. 10 - 19 at the BLack Box Theatre. To buy ticket and find out more, visit UW-Parkside online.