Red Riding Hoodie: Welcome to Bug In A Rug At Sunset

×

Imagine a room full of parents, toddlers and other assorted kids. There's no furniture really. Everyone is sitting down on blankets. Kids are milling about. Some may or may not be engaged in crafts. It's kind of a pleasant chaos for any parent . . . because you know you're there with a huge number of the rest of them. Okay, so it's kind of weird to be one of the only adult men there, but you get used to it . . .

And so it is with Sunset Playhouse's Bug In A Rug Children's Theatre. Kind of a pleasant chaos featuring an interactive who that is based on something classical . . . but pleasantly mutated so that adults have something to enjoy as well. I was there for their production of Three Little Pigs a little while back. And it was really nice being able to go with my daughter, who was only beginning to walk at the time. She may not have been enjoying it on the same level as the older kids, but then the older kids weren't enjoying some of the slightly more sophisticated (but totally non-offensive and family-friendly) humor that soaks in around the edges of a Bug in the Rug script.

This week, Sunset opens its Bug In A Rug series with Little Red Riding Hoodie. It sounds like kind of a hipper vernon of the original story. No cape. She's got a zipped up hoodie. And before the brief show is over, she'll learn something about judging a book by its cover.

My daughter may have actually been a little young for the show last year. It's targeted at 3 - 8 year olds. Little Red Riding Hoodie runs November 1st- 3rd. Shows are at10:30 am with a special later show at 2pm on the 3rd. For ticket reservations, call 262-782-4430 or visit Sunset online. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.