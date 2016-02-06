Relationship Secrets with Mojo Dojo

Back in the mid-’90s, there was a story on NPR about an anonymous confession line that had been set-up. In an era before the rampant proliferation of an infant internet, people could feel free to call a line and leave a message on a machine that recorded people’s secrets. It’s an interesting idea that made for a really good story on NPR . . . Mojo Dojo is working on something very similar that uses secrets from people for improvised stage performance.

There’s nothing that makes for compelling secrets quite as vividly as the more intimate side of human connection. This Feb. 13, Mojo Dojo presents a very special relationship-themed Milwaukee Secrets. Kind of an interesting hybrid, the stories themselves might be, “silly, sober, sexy or everything in-between!”

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. at ComedySportz Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 13. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online. Written submissions for biographical stories of relationship secrets can be sent directly to secrets@mojodojocomedy.com.