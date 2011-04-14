Remember Me At Broadway Baby

×

It’s been a little while since Broadway Baby Dinner Theatre’s last production. Billed as Milwaukee’s longest running professional dinner theatre, the company returns with new directors, new cast and a new season.

Broadway Baby’s first show since the hiatus opens this monththe 2001 Sam Bobrick situation comedy Remember Me? The story revolves around a married couple living in New York. Mary and Brian are happily married until Peteran ex-boyfriend of Mary’s from college, shows-up. As Bobrick was the sitcom-writer who co-authored Murder At The Howard Johnson’s, I’m tempted to go on with a brief description of the play involving the word “hijinks.” Thankfully, I have successfully avoided that.

In any case, it’s nice to have Broadway Baby back. Joining them for light comedy over dinner might be kind of fun.

Broadway Baby Dinner Theatre’s production of Remember Me? runs April 15th – May 22nd at the theatre’s cozy space on 5132 West Mill Road.