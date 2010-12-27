Renaissance Debuts Its Diversity Series in January

×

It’s a bit odd to see the increasing polarization of contemporary politics. If the past half century has taught society nothing else, it is that the world exists within infinite shades of grey between black and white. Roughly a decade and a half ago, playwright Lynn Nottage explored the dichotomy between simplicity and complexity in Crumbs from the Table of Joya drama set in 1950. Still grieving over the death of his wife, a father moves himself and his family to a culturally complex Brooklyn half a decade before the Civil Rights movement was about to hit its stride. Nottage saw a great deal of change in the 1950’sCrumbe from the Table of Joy was an attempt to explore that change.

Renaissance Theaterworks presents a production of the drama this coming January as the first in its new diversity series. Produced in conjunction with Uprooted Theatre, the show co-stars talented actress Marti Gobel. One of the most consistently provocative theatre companies in town, Renaissance’s January show will likely be one of the more intense dramas to open at the beginning of 2011. Renaissance is giving audiences a chance to begin see the collaboration at a discount. Advance tickets purchased now through the end of the year will be discounted 10% with select dates (January 14th. 15th and 16th) discounted at 15%.

For reservations cal 414-291-7800.